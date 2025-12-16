iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 2137705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.