Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 3355702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 744,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,686.20. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

