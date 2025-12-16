iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 277596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 962,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,729,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

