Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.3950, with a volume of 1483701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nomura alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NMR

Nomura Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,063,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,797,000 after purchasing an additional 650,835 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,930,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,195,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 289,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4,944.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,472,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 2,423,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.