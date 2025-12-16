Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.9412.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $389.00 target price on AON in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $201,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in AON by 4,477.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $353.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13. AON has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

