Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) & Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boise Cascade and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 2.96% 9.00% 5.64% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 1 2 5 0 2.50 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boise Cascade and Nature Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boise Cascade presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boise Cascade and Nature Wood Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $6.72 billion 0.41 $376.35 million $5.06 14.89 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.92 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Nature Wood Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

