SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 1154833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,514,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,646,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 561,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,030,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,606,000.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

