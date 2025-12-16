Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Financial Contrast

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 10.35% 33.00% 6.52% ARQ -3.33% -1.11% -0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Waste Management has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.4% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waste Management and ARQ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $22.06 billion 3.99 $2.75 billion $6.35 34.40 ARQ $117.95 million 1.19 -$5.11 million ($0.10) -33.00

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waste Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waste Management and ARQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 10 17 3 2.77 ARQ 2 0 2 1 2.40

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $249.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. ARQ has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given ARQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Waste Management.

Summary

Waste Management beats ARQ on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

