Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $120.86, with a volume of 3494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

