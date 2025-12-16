General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.25.
GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.
Shares of GD stock opened at $340.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
