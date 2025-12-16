Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Head to Head Analysis

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -74.21% -21.71% -9.19% Medalist Diversified REIT -21.19% -7.87% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 1 1 0 0 1.50 Medalist Diversified REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $171.13 million 1.64 -$17.68 million ($3.17) -2.19 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.10 million 1.49 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -7.46

Medalist Diversified REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Office REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.