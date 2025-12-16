NiSource, Inc $NI Stake Reduced by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 116.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

