Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 85,254 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:JHG opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 19.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.