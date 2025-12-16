Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $949,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $228.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

