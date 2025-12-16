nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $78,222,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,765.92. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

