Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.42 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

