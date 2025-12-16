Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 13th

Viking, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, and Scorpio Tankers are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is maritime transport and related services—such as container lines, dry-bulk and tanker operators, port operators, and ship management. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to global trade flows, but they tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to freight rates, fuel costs, geopolitical events, and changes in global economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

