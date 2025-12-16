Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stake Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $607,621,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $496.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,600. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

