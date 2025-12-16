Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $47,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

