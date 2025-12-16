NWF Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $606,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

