Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,092 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $48,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 637,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after buying an additional 607,970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 218,636 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 210.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 209,594 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,209.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 149,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 84.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 12.9%

PDEC stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

