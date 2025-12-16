Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Critical Analysis

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for M&F Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M&F Bancorp pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Financial Services has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.22 $4.77 million $1.99 9.34 Eagle Financial Services $112.88 million 1.89 $15.34 million $2.23 17.83

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp. M&F Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services 9.30% 10.17% 0.87%

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats M&F Bancorp on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.