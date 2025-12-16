Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,782 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $75,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $440.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.