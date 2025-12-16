Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $79,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLL. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.