Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $38.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.9655.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 301,042 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

