Analysts Set Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $133.30

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $117.59 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 39.0%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

