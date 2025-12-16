State of Wyoming Acquires New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 833,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 416,924 shares in the last quarter.

ANF opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

