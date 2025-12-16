Altria Group, Inc. $MO Stock Holdings Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $81,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 319.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.