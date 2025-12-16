IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.12 and last traded at C$61.78, with a volume of 631217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.70.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC set a C$61.00 target price on IGM Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of C$971.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,924 shares of company stock worth $1,580,349 in the last ninety days. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

