Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 447982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp (IN) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $945.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp (IN)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter valued at $5,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 142,298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 88.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.