Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.0540, with a volume of 1547156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $151,607.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,837.60. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 452,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

