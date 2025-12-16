Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $27.7920, with a volume of 1514468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $431.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 24.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

