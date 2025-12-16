Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $11.01. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 70,713 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

