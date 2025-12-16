Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares traded.
Northern Frontier Trading Down 20.0%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.