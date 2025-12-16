TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Down 20.2% – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.60 and last traded at GBX 106.40. 6,424,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 918,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 98 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.

The firm has a market capitalization of £196.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

