HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.7990. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.7990, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile
Hopewell Holdings Limited (?HHL?), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
