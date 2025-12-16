Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,874. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $299.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 target price on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.