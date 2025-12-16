Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,065,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after buying an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $291,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $395.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.07.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

