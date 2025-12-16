Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 143,506 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 297,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,418,035.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

