Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,627 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in CRH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,173,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,697,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Barclays upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

CRH Stock Up 0.6%

CRH stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

