Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,124 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 109,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,014,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,289.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 122.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.