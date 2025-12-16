Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 139,908 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1,024.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,381,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,421,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,651,000 after purchasing an additional 266,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 898,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 201,996 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2953 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

