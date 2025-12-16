Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 414,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

