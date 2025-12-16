JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

JVAL stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

