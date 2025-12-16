Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,770 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

