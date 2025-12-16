First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.