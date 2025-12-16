Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $576.97 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.