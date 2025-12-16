Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 193,288 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

