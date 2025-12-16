Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $303.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $312.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average is $290.55. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.