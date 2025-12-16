Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,342 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after buying an additional 193,795,994 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,539,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 340,359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

